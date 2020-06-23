‘Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to make his own Mannat, worshipped SRK’: Pavitra Rishta co-star Mrinalini Tyagi

Actor Mrinalini Tyagi, who worked with late Sushant Singh Rajput in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, has revealed he wanted to build his own ‘Mannat’ as he was a huge fan of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Mannat is the name of SRK’s residence in Mumbai.

“He had such big dreams. He was a very hardworking boy. He would always say that we have one SRK and now everyone will have another SSR in the industry. He loved Shah Rukh Khan from the bottom of his heart. He worshipped him and was a huge fan,” she said, remembering their days of working on the Ekta Kapoor show.

“He would call himself SSR and do the signature pose of Shah Rukh Khan. He would say I will be the next badshah of Bollywood. He wanted to make his own Mannat. He was a boy with big dreams in his eyes so it’s really unbelievable that he can end his life. He copied Shah Rukh Khan in every sense not acting but otherwise. He wanted to walk on his footsteps,” Mrinalini told Times of India in an interview.

Also read: Kriti Sanon had rated Sushant Singh Rajput as more talented than Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan

Sushant’s admiration of SRK was always evident and he would often talk about it. Writing for HT Brunch, Sushant had confessed his love for Shah Rukh in 2017. “I was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I remember watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and thinking now here’s a cool dude. He is a great performer, but that’s not what impacted me most: Shah Rukh helped me sort out my confusion about who I should be,” he wrote.

Mrinalini mourned his death and told the daily, “Sushant was brainy, super intelligent and confident and because of his talent and confidence he was able to go so ahead in life. He shifted from TV and went to films and did so well. Whatever happened is very heartbreaking and unbelievable. It is very tragic and heartbreaking because Sushant and suicide are two different things they don’t go together. They are poles apart.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more