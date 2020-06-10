Sushmita Sen opens up on ‘traumatising’ phase of illness: ‘I knew I have to fight because I am not done’

Sushmita Sen briefly disappeared from the public eye after she was diagnosed with Addison’s disease in 2014. In a new interview, she has said that the last five years have been the worst of her life, and that her web series Aarya was the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’.

In a chat with journalist Anupama Chopra, Sushmita said that she was excited about making a comeback to acting with the Disney+ Hotstar series as it was made with ‘tremendous conviction’. She added that after her darkest phase, in which she was battling a life-threatening illness, it came as a glimmer of light.

“The reason I am also excited is because all through the last ten years, out of which five were lovely, watching my little one grow up and being there a hundred per cent… After that, the last five years were pretty traumatising. They really took me to the darkest of places that I had never been before. And all through that, there was this light at the end of the tunnel; I did not know it would be called Aarya but I knew that something good is coming and I have to hold on and fight whatever it is I am facing now, because I am not done. And by that, I don’t mean a film or web series, but just something to look forward to,” she said.

Co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, Aarya is based on the Dutch series Penoza. The show revolves around Aarya (Sushmita), a mother of three, who is forced to take over her husband’s illicit drug business after an assassination attempt leaves him in the hospital.

Aarya, which marks Sushmita’s comeback to acting after several years, will premiere on June 19.

