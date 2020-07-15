Sections
Home / TV / Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss 14 amid marital trouble with Charu Asopa? ‘All rumours’, he says

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss 14 amid marital trouble with Charu Asopa? ‘All rumours’, he says

Rajeev Sen has denied reports that he has been approached to be a part of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajeev Sen has denied being a part of Bigg Boss 14 sans wife Charu Asopa.

Model and entrepreneur Rajeev Sen, brother of actor Sushmita Sen, has denied reports of being approached for the upcoming season of popular reality show Bigg Boss. He recently made headlines for his marriage with television actor Charu Asopa hitting choppy waters.

The Times of India quotes a source as saying that Rajeev is in talks to appear in Bigg Boss 14 and wishes to be a part of it alone, sans wife Charu. “He was approached last year as well. His wife Charu also wanted to appear. But her brother was getting married at the time of the show. And Rajeev was apprehensive to appear alone, hence things didn’t work out,” the insider said.

However, when Rajeev was contacted, he dismissed the ‘rumours’. “I was approached last year and these are all rumours,” he told the publication.

Also read: Amit Sadh says he was ‘banned’ by TV industry: ‘They called each other and said isko kaam mat do’



Rajeev has been in the news for his differences with Charu. Rumours of their split gained momentum when it was reported that he moved out of their house in Mumbai and travelled to Delhi after a fight with her.



After initially keeping mum, Rajeev recently admitted that there were some misunderstandings with Charu, and claimed that someone close to her was ‘brainwashing’ her against him. She hit back in an interview and said that she was ‘mature enough’ to make her own decisions and was not being influenced by anyone.

“If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that?,” she asked.

However, on Wednesday, Rajeev seemed to suggest that he and Charu worked out their differences by sharing a screengrab of their video call. “To all our fans who love us unconditionally,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tanker off UAE sought by US over Iran sanctions ‘hijacked’
Jul 15, 2020 18:43 IST
PM Modi reviews Kedarnath reconstruction work; asks to prepare working plan to address difficulties faced by pilgrims
Jul 15, 2020 18:38 IST
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Jul 15, 2020 18:38 IST
‘I did it my way because there was no other choice’
Jul 15, 2020 18:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.