Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa slams trolls: ‘Have a good body, I will flaunt it’

Charu Asopa slammed a female user online when she tried to troll her for ‘skin show’. Check out her mean response here.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Charu Asopa looks gorgeous in this red sequinned jacket.

TV actor and wife of Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen Charu Asopa has once again responded to trolls who had slammed her for ‘skin show’ and, as always, she has the last word.

After Charu shared pictures and videos dressed in a red sequined jacket, trolls flooded the post with mean comments. Commenting on her picture, one user wrote, “Body dikhane ka itna hi shauk hai to thoda kyu pura hui dikha deti (If you are so fond of showing skin, why don’t you show your entire body? Why just tease with bits?).” Charu was quick to respond with a curt reply.

“If I have a good body, I will flaunt it. Tumhare paas hai to tum bhi dikhao! (I have a good body and I will show it, why don’t you too flaunt your body if you have got a good one?),” Charu wrote. While some fans responded on her reply to applaud her, a few simply praised her for the pictures.

“Looking gorgeous in red charu di i am a die heart fan of yours and i also see all your YouTube videos and like,share,subscribe and comment you might have seen keep going girl,” wrote one.



 

Recently, Charu had responded to trolls criticising her for sharing private moments with her husband. In April, Charu had share pictures with Rajeev but they were heavily trolled. “This is the time when you can spend quality time with your partner. You might not get this time back again. So what’s wrong in that? And that day we were having dinner and decided to click few photos. We didn’t think much about it,” Charu had told Hindustan Times.

Also read: Step inside Alia Bhatt’s cool new office that is all about ‘eternal sunshine’ and happiness

Insisting that she does not care what people say, she added, “Sabse badaa rog, ‘kya kahenge log’ (The biggest disease is to keep thinking about what people will say). If we only keep thinking what’ll people say, we won’t be able to do anything in life. Aur isiliye main har baar logon ki baaton pe zyada gaur nahi karti (That is why I do not always pay attention to what people are saying).”

