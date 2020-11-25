Swara Bhasker reacts to outrage over A Suitable Boy kiss, says ‘no right to be offended’ if unaffected by Kathua rape inside a temple

Swara Bhasker reacted to the outrage over a now-infamous kissing scene in Mira Nair’s miniseries A Suitable Boy. The scene in question shows Lata and Kabir, played by Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi, kissing on the premises of a temple.

Responding to the backlash faced by streaming giant Netflix and calls to boycott it, Swara wrote on Twitter, “If the actual #Kathua gangrape of an 8 year old child inside a temple didn’t make your blood boil and soul shrivel; you have no right to be offended about a fictionalised depiction of a kiss in a temple. #fact #ASuitableBoy #BoycottNetflixIndia.”

In 2018, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly bound, sedated and gang-raped inside a temple in the Rasana village of Kathua before she was killed. Swara had joined the silent protest and shared a picture of herself holding a placard which read, “I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild. 8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered. In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple.”

Also read: Troll calls Taapsee Pannu ‘faltu heroine who doesn’t know acting’, actor’s savage reply wins the internet

Earlier this month, the Madhya Pradesh police booked two executives of Netflix for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by showing a Hindu woman kissed by a Muslim man at a Hindu temple. An FIR was lodged under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insult the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, based on the complaint of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha national leader Gaurav Tiwari.

In a video shared on Twitter, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra called the kissing scene in A Suitable Boy extremely objectionable and said that he has directed the police to look into the matter and apprise him on what action can be taken against the streaming platform and makers.

A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel of the same name, also stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Ram Kapoor and Rasika Dugal, among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more