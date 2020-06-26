Sections
Home / TV / Swara Bhasker responds to Prasoon Joshi’s objection to Rasbhari scene: ‘With respect, you have misunderstood it’

Swara Bhasker responds to Prasoon Joshi’s objection to Rasbhari scene: ‘With respect, you have misunderstood it’

Swara Bhasker defended a scene from her web series Rasbhari when Prasoon Joshi tweeted that it objectified a young girl.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 16:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Swara Bhaskar plays a teacher on Rasbhari.

Lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification chairman Prasoon Joshi has condemned a scene from Amazon Prime web series Rasbhari. The show stars Swara Bhasker in the lead as a teacher.

Prasoon took to Twitter to talk about a scene showing a young girl dancing in front of a few men. “Saddened by Webseries #Rasbhari’s irresponsible content portraying a little girl child dancing provocatively in front of men drinking.Creators& audience need 2 seriously rethink Freedom of expression or freedom of exploitation? Let’s spare children in thedesperate need4 entertainment,” he wrote.

 

Swara, however, clarified the real motivations behind the scene. “With respect sir, perhaps you have misunderstood the scene. It’s absolutely opposite to how you have described it. The child is dancing by her own choice, the father gets awkward and embarrassed on seeing it. The girl is simply dancing. She doesn’t know that the society will sexualise her too. That’s all there is to this scene,” she wrote.



She also shared a tweet by another Twitter user who talked about the realism of the scene. “Sir, I feel like the scene has misrepresented itself to you. Or you’ve missed the glaring subtext and meta satire. We’ve all lived through the family circus and dance This isn’t a gender or age myopic exploitation, it’s the hypocrisy of the effects of pop culture on society,” it read.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father: ‘My son was a special soul, achieved so much in 34 years’

Rasbhari released on Amazon Prime on Friday. Swara’s father also tweeted his congratulations on the release. “Bravo @ReallySwara ...proud of u ....for your professional versatility....small & big screens,” he wrote. Due to the bold nature of the show, Swara replied, “Daddy! Please don’t watch it when I’m around,” she wrote.

