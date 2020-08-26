Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma gets its new Anjali Mehta in Sunanya Fozdar, says she has shot for an episode

Television actor Sunanya Fozdar will soon be seen on the hit comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. She will be seen as the new Anjali Mehta, replacing actor Neha Mehta on the show.

Speaking to The Times of India, Sunanya said she hoped Neha’s fans accept her as well. “Honestly, the feeling has still not sunk in. Everyone is so excited that it is a big show, I mean many of us have grown up watching it. But I am going through some other feelings right now. Sailesh Lodha ji, and everyone else has been on the show for 12 years, honestly there is a bit of happiness, excitement, and mixed emotions. The feeling has not yet sunk that I am part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I am stressed more than I hope people like me. Even the previous Anjali aka Neha Mehta, she was on the show for 12 years so it’s not like I am replacing a new character. I want her fans also to accept me and I know it is going to be challenging. I feel it is a responsibility. I am unable to digest the fact that I am part of this show,” she said.

Neha was part of the show ever since it began 12 years ago. On Tuesday, she officially announced her departure from the show throught social media posts. “Hello everyone, and thank you for everything. I’ve worked 12 amazing years at this amazing show (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), and I am forever thankful for the beautiful career I’ve had. To my amazing respected Asit Kumar Modi Ji, co-stars,tmkoc whole team, I appreciate the hard work you’ve done completing some of our beautiful journey. I’ve never had so much fun before. I am so glad to be part of this show, but I will miss the spontaneity of the work and generosity of such brilliant colleagues. Thank you again and all the best for the future. Show must go on,” she wrote.

Sunanya has already shot for an episode. “Sailesh Ji (Lodha, co-star) has been really sweet and supportive because my first scene was with him. Our director was also supportive and asked me to chill and have fun. But, yes I am feeling the pressure because Neha was so good and people love her, now I have to make sure that people love me also. She has been part of the show and I barely have been part of the show for 12 hours. So, there’s a certain pressure but with it I feel I will get a certain energy to prove my talent,” she added.

