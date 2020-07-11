Sections
Home / TV / Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma resumes shoot, Tapu Sena first to begin work. See pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma resumes shoot, Tapu Sena first to begin work. See pics

The shooting of popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma finally resumed on Friday. The first ones to return on sets were the kids on the comedy show.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tapu Sena resumes shoot as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is back to work.

The shooting for popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has resumed and the first ones to be back on sets are the members of the famous Tapu Sena, the child actors on the family comedy show. Lead actors on the show - Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Mumnmun Dutta (Babita) were not present on sets on Friday. Producer Asit Modi made sure to mark his presence and ensured all safety measures were in place.

Bhavya Gandhi, who essays the role of Tapu aka Tipendra, was present with his entire gang. Asit told Mirror, “Yes, we started shooting yesterday. As the producer, I decided to also participate in the episode so I would know all the precautions that need to be taken and be able to guide my artistes on how to behave on the sets in the weeks to come. We followed all the SOPs laid down by the state government and the industry associations. Resuming work after three months was an emotional experience.”

He also revealed two landmarks that the show is all set to cross soon - 3000 episodes and a 12year-long straight run. “We complete a straight 12-year run on July 28, making Taraak Mehta… the longest-running serial in the daily soap category. Hopefully we can celebrate that,” Asit told the tabloid.

Pictures and videos from sets have surfaced online. One of them shows the crew members getting clicked, with their face masks on.



Check them out here:

 

 

 

About getting back on sets, Munmun Dutta aka Babita, had recently said in an interview, “Different people have different opinions regarding the situation but I definitely want to get back to work and resume a normal life. We all have done our part and stayed at home. But now we all have to look at the bigger picture too.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut begins prep for Dhaakad, shares a peek into virtual script reading session

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is a popular TV show based on Taarak Mehta’s column for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha called Duniya Ne Undha Chashma.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Billionaire Elon Musk’s net worth zooms past Warren Buffett’s: Report
Jul 11, 2020 13:04 IST
Shabana, Hema, object to govt SOP for senior artists to stay at home
Jul 11, 2020 13:04 IST
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma resumes shoot, Tapu Sena begins work
Jul 11, 2020 13:04 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI guv and all the latest news
Jul 11, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.