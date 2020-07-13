Sections
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Dilip Joshi resumes shoot after 116 days: 'Please pray for us'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Dilip Joshi resumes shoot after 116 days: ‘Please pray for us’

Dilip Joshi joined the crew on sets as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma resumed shoot on Friday.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 06:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dilip Joshi resumes shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

A day after the kids of the team began shooting, actor Dilip Joshi also joined the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma crew and the show’s popular Jethalal is quite happy to be back to work. He also thanked producer Asit Modi for ensuring everyone’s safety on sets and asked fans to pray for the crew.

He posted tweets on Saturday about getting back on sets and wrote, “Exactly after 116 days... Today..I resumed shooting for TMKOC...Smiling face with smiling eyes.. So..so..Happy to see the cast n crew..My..one n only “Gokuldham Family”... So get ready Friends for fresh dose of TMKOC.. Our Producer Asitbhai has taken utmost care for the whole team... but still .. I request you All to please pray for US, that we all stay safe in these trying times... and nothing can deter us from entertaining You All.”

 

 



The shooting for the popular show resumed Friday with the child actors. Asit was also present on sets and said, “Yes, we started shooting yesterday. As the producer, I decided to also participate in the episode so I would know all the precautions that need to be taken and be able to guide my artistes on how to behave on the sets in the weeks to come. We followed all the SOPs laid down by the state government and the industry associations. Resuming work after three months was an emotional experience.”

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for Covid-19

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is a popular TV show based on Taarak Mehta’s column for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha called Duniya Ne Undha Chashma.

