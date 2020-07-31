Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma topples Kundali Bhagya to become most watched Hindi show: BARC data

Popular family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah has toppled the soaps Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya to emerge as the top rated Hindi entertainment programme for the third last week of July. As per the latest BARC data, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma was followed by Kundali Bhagya with Rupali Ganguly’s new show, Anupama, in the third place.

Among the paid Hindi channels offering Hindi entertainment, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah topped the list with 9143 impressions while Anupama was on the third slot with 7832 impressions. Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, which usually emerge as the top shows, slid down the chart to second and fourth slot with 8649 and 7443 impressions respectively. The data is for the week 29 (July 13 to July 19).

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma completed 12 years and 3000 episodes recently. The shooting for the show began only recently, after having been stalled for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma creator Asit Kumar Modi told Hindustan Times, “We were worried and scared that people’s tastes may have changed, given the three-month long break that has opened up a variety of platforms for entertainment. People are watching stuff on OTT, they are going to various other places and getting them back on TV was a challenge. But I think the writers and the entire team worked hard, together to come up with fresh episodes that has garnered such viewership from audiences.”

“This is the second time that our show made it to the top - earlier it was when Popatlal (a character on the show) was to get married. This was way before BARC ratings came into the picture. We are thankful to the audiences and hope we continue entertaining them,” he added.

TV shows Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Barrister Babu, Shri Krishna and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also made it to the top 10. Rohit Shetty’s adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Fear Factor also made its way and ranked tenth on the chart released Thursday.

Meanwhile, mythology continued to rule the free-to-air section with Ramayan, Shri Krishna and Mahima Shanidev Ki ranking on top three. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma also made it to the third slot on the combined list for paid and free-to-air in both urban and rural regions.

