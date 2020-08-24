Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets new Anjali and Sodhi, meet the new cast members

Popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has undergone some crucial cast changes in the recent days. While Sunayana Fozdar has stepped into the shoes of Neha Mehta to portray her character Anjali, Balwinder Singh Suri has stepped in Gurucharan Singh’s place to play Sodhi on the show.

According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, Neha was seen in the role of Anjali, wife of Taarak Mehta (Shailesh Lodha), for 12 years but reportedly quit the show to make way for other plans in her career. Sunayana Fozdar joined the show’s cast on August 23 to play the new Anjali on the show. She has previously worked in TV shows such as Qubool Hai, Left Right Left, Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Ka and Belan Wali Bahu.

Neha had recently wished her fans on Independence Day by sharing a still from the August 15 celebrations on the show.

Produced by Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd., Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is conceived and designed by Asit Kumarr Modi. The first episode of the daily comedy show, running on SAB TV since 12 years, was first aired on July 28, 2008. It has completed over 2900 episodes so far. The show aims to bring about a positive transformation in the audiences’ perception towards social issues through comedy.

Also read: Rupal Patel reacts to viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video: ‘I am humbled and honoured’

Earlier, Disha Vakani, popularly known as her character Daya, had taken a break from the show after becoming a mother. The actor was on a maternity leave since September 2017. Her daughter was born in November that year. Despite several speculations about her return, she is yet to make a comeback on the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more