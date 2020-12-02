Sections
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is Yahoo’s most searched show of 2020, beats out Bigg Boss and Mirzapur

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beat out the likes of Bigg Boss and Mirzapur to top Yahoo’s list of the most searched films and TV shows of 2020. Check the full list here.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 07:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most popular show of the year, according to Yahoo.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah claimed the top spot on Yahoo’s annual list of the most searched films and TV shows of the year. The sitcom, about a Gujarati family, beat out the likes of Bigg Boss and Mirzapur.

The list, unveiled on Tuesday, also includes mythological epics Mahabharat at the number two spot, and Ramayan at the number four spot. Both shows were rerun during the coronavirus-induced lockdown earlier this year.

At the number three spot is Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara. The romantic drama, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, broke viewership records for Disney+Hotstar, the streaming platform claimed in a tweet less than 24 hours after the film’s release. The record was subsequently broken by Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii. Sushant was the most searched celebrity of 2020, according to Yahoo.

The Kapil Sharma Show claimed the number five spot on the list, while Tiger Shroff’s action film Baaghi 3 came in at the number six spot. The film’s theatrical run ended abruptly because of the pandemic, and Tiger in an interview at the time had expressed his disappointment. “I am half disappointed because our hard work couldn’t reach its potential. However, I am satisfied because the bigger picture is the safety of our people and the government has made amazing decisions to follow that through. Let’s see, once the situation settles, perhaps we may re-release,” he had said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput is Yahoo’s most searched person of 2020, Rhea Chakraborty comes in at number 3. See full list

Bigg Boss was the seventh most searched title of the year. The show is currently airing its 14th season, with Salman Khan as host. Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D managed to complete its theatrical run earlier this year, and came in at the number eight spot. Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi, which released on Amazon Prime Video, stood at number nine, and the list was rounded off by Amazon’s flagship Indian series, Mirzapur, which released its long-awaited second season this year.

