Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah new cast members Sunayana Fozdar, Balvinder Singh Suri go through gruelling training

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has welcomed two cast members in place of Neha Mehta and Gurcharan Singh who made an exit from the show recently. Sunayana Fozdar, who will now be seen as the new Anjali and Balvinder Singh Suri, who will now be the new Sodhi, had to go through various procedures to fit into their respective characters.

According to the makers, the two actors were selected after rigorous rounds of audition and have gone through several mock shoots to ensure that they seamlessly transition into their respective characters. The actors will soon make their entry on the screen during the Ganesh festival to be celebrated on the show.

Talking about joining the cast of the show, Sunayana said, “It is an honour to be part of a TV serial that is loved so much not only in India but also globally. I am thankful to Neela Film Productions, especially Asit ji for having faith in me to play the role of Anjalee Mehta. The character of Taarak Mehta’s wife is integral to the show as is every other character. It was a challenge to fit into the character which has been so successful and popular for over 12 years, but the team has been extremely supportive. I will strive to maintain the character’s essence, as much a loving wife as she is conscious about health and dishing out healthy diets for Taarak.”

Also read: ‘What a coincidence’: Dharmendra is visited by a peahen, regrets not making a video like that of PM Narendra Modi

Balvinder also said about his character, “Sodhi’s character in the show is jovial, bursting with life, loves his wife and son dearly, and is the kind of friend who his neighbours can rely on for anything. But most importantly, the character is that of a Sardar ji, a Punjabi and I being one will definitely help me ease into the character seamlessly. At the same time, I also wish to thank the creative team for their support in helping me smoothly transition into the nuances of character, the style, and the traits. I am grateful to Asit Bhai for giving me this wonderful opportunity to be part of an iconic show.”.

Last month, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 12 years on Indian television.

Follow @htshowbiz for more