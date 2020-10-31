Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer finds his Dayaben, makes her do garba with Jethalal. Watch

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi has finally found his new Dayaben. He, along with the entire cast of the show, visited the sets of dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, where he came across an ardent fan of Dayaben, originally played by Disha Vakani. The actor has been on an indefinite maternity leave since the birth of her daughter two years ago.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team was in for a surprise when they saw one of the contestants, Rutuja Junnarkar, in full costume as Dayaben. She performed to the song Baby Doll in a blue sari, tied in the traditional Gujarati style. She even wore makeup and had a touch of Dayaben’s popular garba energy in her dance steps. There was also a shout out for “Tapu ke papa” during the performance.

Reacting to her dance performance, Asit Kumar Modi said he wants to take one thing from the show. He said, “Aap Daya bhabhi ko humare show me dedijiye (please give Daya bhabhi to our show).” He also requested her to join Dilip Joshi, who plays Daya’s husband Jethalal on the show, to perform their famous garba on the stage. The two went on to perform garba together with Rutuja doing all the dance steps made popular by Disha Vakani.

Not only this, Amit Bhatt, who is better known as Jethalal’s father Champaklal Jayantilal Gada, also joined the contestants to shake a leg on the song, Jeene Ke Hain Char Din.

Disha has been away from the show for almost two years and the makes are yet to replace her. On speculations of her comeback, her husband Mayur Padia had said that they were in talks with the makers but couldn’t strike a deal. He had told Pinkvilla, “Our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution.” Reacting to this, producer Modi had said, “I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show.”

