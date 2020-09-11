Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nattu Kaka underwent neck surgery to remove eight knots

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, best known as Nattu Kaka from Taarak Mehta K a Ooltah Chashmah, has opened up on the neck surgery that he had to undergo earlier this week and also assured fans that he is much better now.

Confirming the surgery, Ghanshyam told Times of India, “I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. Today is the first day that I have eaten food after the surgery that was performed on me on Monday. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life.”

The English daily also reported that “eight knots were removed” and the knots “have been sent for “further testing”. The actor also revealed he has been advised a month’s bed rest once he is discharged from the hospital, adding that he may not be able to get back on sets before Navratri.

Ghanshyam had told Spotboye ahead of the surgery, “I have been hospitalised since two days now and today at 3 my surgery will take place. A lump was detected in my neck sometime back but it’s been increasing and that is making me feel uneasy. The surgery is major and will go for 3-4 hours. Post which they will be keeping me in ICU and I will have to spend at least a week here. But I believe in God he will make things easy for me. I am positive and want to request all my fans to pray for me.”

After completing 12 years and 3000 episodes in July, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had major changes in the cast recently. Neha Mehta has been replaced with Sunayana Fozdar as the new Anjali while Balvinder Singh Suriis the new Sodhi on the show, stepping into the shoes of Gurcharan Singh.

