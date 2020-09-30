Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Rita Reporter, actor Priya Ahuja Rajda, tests positive for Covid-19: ‘I’m doing okay’

Actor Priya Ahuja Rajda, who is best known for her act as Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta K Ooltah Chashmah, has tested positive for Covid-19 and shared the news with her fans, urging them to stay safe. She also asked fans to pray for her and her 10-month-old son. Priya has not been on a leave of absence from the show ever since she became a mother.

Priya shared the news with fans on Instagram , “It’s my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID POSITIVE I’m asymptotic I’m doing okay! I’m following instructions provided by doctors n BMC. I’m in home quarantine Incase if any of you came in touch with me in last 2-3 days get yourself tested pls. I haven’t been shooting n was at home all this while still got this virus.. keep ur self safe n don’t forget to wear the mask. Don’t take it lightly.. N pls Do keep me n my lil one in your Prayers .”

Her husband and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda was quick to comment, “Get well soon my champ...i will be by ur side all the while...maybe out of that fear u will get well soon.” Jheel Mehta, who also features on the show, wrote in the comment box, “Take care, didi. Hope to see you have a speedy recovery.”

Priya has reportedly been on leave since December 2019 when she had her baby boy. In one of her recent posts, she remembered the crew members from the show and shared a throwback picture with them. “#Throwback My lovelies.. dude @_ninosaur @_kushah we all need to click better pics together.. I think post my baby shower we don’t have as such good pics together!!! Let’s have a session soon ( @_ninosaur we both need to grow our hair n neverrrr cut them again everrrrrr ),” she wrote.

TV actors Shweta Tiwari, Parth Samthaan, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Shrenu Parikh, Sachin Tyagi, Satish Shah, Swati Chitnis, Samir Onkar, and Rajesh Kumar had also tested positive for the virus.

