Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to resume shooting? Here’s what Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer has to say

Popular TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is likely to resume shooting after the Maharashtra government gave permission to do so from June 1. Now, speaking to Pinkvilla, Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer in the show, has given more details.

She was quoted as saying, “The thing is we haven’t really decided when is it going to start. But our producer definitely had the idea to start it soon after undertaking all precautionary measures. That’s a great idea. Everything is still at the planning stage. Everyone has to weigh their pros and cons, plan everything accordingly, and then resume work.”

She added that she is looking forward to getting back to work. “Different people have different opinions regarding the situation but I definitely want to get back to work and resume a normal life. We all have done our part and stayed at home. But now we all have to look at the bigger picture too.”

She explained further about how we have to learn to live with the virus. She said, “With how the situation is currently, it is evident that we have to live with the virus until vaccines are available, just like we live with many other deadly viruses and bacteria. People cannot be under lockdown forever. It’s a good thing that things are opening up in phases. I will be happy to get back to work with as many precautions as possible.”

Also read: When Daniel Radcliffe admitted to sleeping with Harry Potter fans ‘a few times when I was drinking’

The Pinkvilla report also said that Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi had earlier conducted a video call with cast members and spoken about how they would move ahead with utmost precaution.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a hit TV show and is based on a column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for a Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

Follow @htshowbiz for more