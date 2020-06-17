Sections
Taarak Mehta’s Dilip Joshi says he wants to return to Gokuldham society: ‘Missing playing Jethalal’

Dilip Joshi talks about how attached he is to the character of Jethalal, a part he has been playing in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for over a decade now.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Dilip Joshi says he misses the crew of the show which is like a family to him.

It seems Jethalal Gada of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is not just a fan favourite, he is a personal favourite of the actor Dilip Joshi too who has been essaying the character for past 12 years. Dilip says he is missing the character as all shooting has been stalled for the past three months amid the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Even as the central government ended the lockdown for most regions and people have begun to step out, a confirmed date for shootings to resume is yet to be announced.

Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is among several shows that may go on floors after the producers’ and artists’ associations reach a common ground for the safety measures and precautionary guidelines to be followed.

Dilip told Times of India, “I have been playing the character of Jethalal for the past 12 years and he is now almost a part of my life. For the last three months, I have been missing that part, my Gokuldham family and my audience family. We all want for the shooting to resume as soon as possible and at the same time there is apprehension in everyone’s minds regarding the safety precautions. But again, having said that, I am sure the way Asit Bhai has managed and taken care of the team since the last 12 years, he will once again make the apt decision which is best for the show as well as for the artists and crew members. I have full confidence in him that he will take good care of the team.”

Talking about getting back on sets, Dilip recently told Hindustan Times, “As of now, we don’t have official info as to when we will start. The government has given permission, we are waiting for how practically (we can put it in practice). There are a lot of guidelines, follow karte karte kaise shooting possible ho paayega… Asit bhai ne online meeting ki thi with us artists, for our point of view, and whether mentally, we are ready to shoot or not. It’s a mixed feeling... whatever Asit bhai decides.”



