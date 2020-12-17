Sections
Tandav teaser: Saif Ali Khan is the king, with Dimple Kapadia, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan as pawns in the game of power

Tandav teaser gives a glimpse of the ensemble star cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. It is created by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 12:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tandav teaser: Saif Ali Khan run India in this new political thriller.

Saif Ali Khan’s much-anticipated Tandav teaser is out now and introduces him as the man who holds the rein of power. The short teaser opens with a glimpse of him, dressed in a shirt and a Nehru jacket as he goes on to wave to a crowd of thousands. A voice over echoes in the background, “Hindustan ko keval ek hi cheez chalati hai - Rajneeti. Is desh me jo pradhan mantri hai, wohi raja hai (There is only one thing that runs this country - politics. The person who is the prime minister in this country, he is the king)”

 Watch Tandav teaser here

The teaser then goes on to show quick glimpses of the ensemble cast including Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and others. Dimple, who just drew attention with her Hollywood film Tenet, is seen raising a toast in the short appearance. The show also stars Amyra Dastur, Sunil Grover, Kumud Mishra, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani.

The 9-episode riveting political drama is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who also makes his digital debut with this series. The series promises to take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh shuts down Kangana Ranaut’s rhetoric again, says ‘I don’t owe you any explanation, you’re obsessed with me’

Talking about the theme of Tandav, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you’ll realize that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavy weights in the show. I’m excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of Tandav to millions across the world!”

