Tandav trailer: Saif Ali Khan unleashes anarchy in Amazon's new show. Watch here

The first trailer of Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan as a Chanakya-like character with ambitions to become the Prime Minister, has been released by Amazon Prime Video. Watch here.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Tandav trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a Chanakya-like character.

The first trailer for Tandav, a new political drama set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, has been released online. Set in the murky world of Indian politics, the series will explore the moral ambiguity and the power struggles that unfold in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The trailer opens with Saif Ali Khan’s character at the funeral of his father. Expected to take his place at the helm of a powerful political family, Saif’s character goes on a journey that could take him to the very top of the pyramid. But with enemies around every corner, he must play his cards smartly.

The drama unfolds at every level of Indian politics. While Saif operates in Delhi, a parallel plot involving Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s student leader unfolds in a university campus. Sunil Grover, meanwhile, appears as a scheming enforcer.

 



Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav will ‘take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics’, he said in a statement. “As you watch the show, you’ll realize that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys,” he added.

Saif, who made his digital debut with Netflix’s Sacred Games, had previously described his character as ‘Chanakya-like’. He’d told PTI, “My character is Chanakya-like, in the guise of a youth leader who comes from a privileged background and aspires to become the Prime Minister.”

The show was previously titled Dilli, which both Saif and Ali were unsure about. “I hope it’s not eventually called Dilli. Tandav was the working title which captured more the essence of what the show was about. Dilli is a little thanda (cold) really. I don’t think we have either titles, Dilli or Tandav. We have to work hard to come up with something a little sexier like House of Cards. Something with a little more poetry to the title than just a geographical location,” Saif had told journalist Rajeev Masand.

The nine-episode series also features Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, and others.

