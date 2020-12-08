Tannaz Irani tests Covid-19 positive, says ‘I’m glad I didn’t delay taking the test’

Actor Tannaz Irani, currently seen on Apna Time Ayega, has tested positive for Covid-19. Confirming the news on social media, she thanked her husband Bakhtyar Irani for being supportive and “cool and understanding”. Opening up on her diagnosis and why she went for the test, she also revealed her kids have been very supportive through the ordeal.

Tannaz had revealed her diagnosis on Instagram on Monday. She wrote, “Positive me Tested Corona Positive today. I’m praying that I hope I don’t infect anyone. @bhakhtyar thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Love you.”

Bakhtyar also posted pictures of Tannaz getting tested and wrote a long note about her testing positive for coronavirus. “t’s sad but it’s true @tannazirani_ has been tested positive. Please all artist at shoots do not take it lightly... Masks have to be worn covering the nose and the mouth ....most people everywhere wear it below leaving the nose area open.. its like keeping your d... Outside the underwear.Take care ...everyone.. and guide people if u see others wearing it wrong...( It’s not my job ..is not the right attitude) let’s make it a better place . #getwellsoon #loveyou #madiranis #buckyntee.”

Elaborating on why she decided to go for the test, the actor told Bombay Times, “Apart from taking all measures for a speedy and smooth recovery, I am eating healthy. I am taking my vitamins, dry fruits, haldi milk, warm water, etc. I was feeling uneasy on Friday night. I was down with fever and severe body ache, but I dismissed it as flu due to exertion caused by overwork. However, when the fever and ache didn’t subside by Saturday, I decided to undergo a Covid test, which unfortunately came back positive. I’m glad I didn’t delay taking the test.”

She also wondered how she may have contracted the virus, given that she was practising all precautions. “I have taken utmost care while working. I don’t eat or touch anything on the set while shooting. I don’t eat in a group and am always away from people. So, I really don’t know how I got infected. It could be from new people, who tend to come from another set. Besides, we don’t wear a mask while shooting. I just want to say that wearing masks on the set is something that one should not forget at any cost except for the time when they are shooting.”

Staying positive even in tough times, Tannaz has shared a fun, throwback video on Tuesday afternoon which also features Bakhtyar. “ Trying to bring a smile on everyone’s face. Hope this works! @bhakhtyar my perfect comedy partner. #timepass Tuesday. A video from some months ago!Right now I’m in bed totally exhausted with a headache. But this made me smile. So I thought of sharing,” she wrote alongside the video.

Bhakhtyar and Tannaz have two children - a son named Zeus (12) and a daughter named Zara (9). Tannaz also has a daughter, Zianne, from her previous marriage. She told the tabloid how it gets difficult to self-isolate with the young kids at home and said, “They come to my door every morning to say hello. Sometimes, they just come to my door to say ‘Khamma Ghani, Ranisa’, which is how I am greeted on my TV show, Apna Time Bhi Aayega. That brings a smile to my face. They keep sanitising everything around me, like the door knob, wearing their masks. At times like these, children can surprise you with their strength, intelligence and resilience. My kids have shown me that they can take care of themselves and others, too.”

