Teacher’s Day: Hats off to teachers who keep the interest of the kids piqued while maintaining discipline

They say, ‘Being a teacher is the highest privilege and having one is the best blessing’. Teachers hold a special place in everyone’s lives – be it a teacher in life or in school. Due to the pandemic, this Teacher’s Day, students are away from school, their friends and their teachers, missing the everyday hustle and interaction with them. This Teacher’s Day, we talk to celebrities about their kids, who are missing school, their teachers and their take on the new norm of online sessions in this pandemic.

Rakshandha Khan with her daughter Enaya

Enaya loves school because she’s in a Montessori and they are pretty much allowed to choose what they do in class. I think that’s the one thing she truly misses, apart from the fact that the teachers physical presence makes all the difference. It’s tough enough physically managing so many kids but doing it over the net is way tougher. Full marks to teachers for making that happen. I see them work so hard to make every class interactive, keep the interest of the kids piqued but at the same time manage discipline.

Iqbal Khan with his daughter Ammaara.

What my daughter, Ammaara, misses the most about her school, is her friends and her class teachers, as she has very nice teachers (that’s what she says). There is no comparison with the normal functioning of school and that of online classes but in her school, the teachers do lots of interactive stuff with the kids. Hats off to these teachers who at this moment are handling home and teaching together.

Juhi Parmar with her daughter Samairra.

Samairra definitely misses meeting her friends, teachers and school. Nothing can compare meeting them personally and learning in school. Though she is managing well with online classes but she has often mentioned that she is looking forward to going back to school.

Deepika Singh with her son Soham

My son, Soham, has always been extremely fond of his school and friends and he misses them a lot since the lockdown. Online classes aren’t the same as meeting teachers and friends. At times, he does get annoyed and wants to go to school. I have tried to explain but at the end of it, he’s a kid, who would love to have fun in school. This pandemic has definitely created a void for him but I must salute all school teachers, who are keeping their students occupied diligently and working hard.