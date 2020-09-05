Teacher’s Day special: I’d make sure I never cross paths with my mum at school, says Kritika Kamra

Teachers play a key role in society and actor Kritika Kamra understood it very early on in her life as her mother, Kumkum Kamra is an educationist.

“My mum is a nutritionist by qualification but we live in a very small place in Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh and there wasn’t much scope for it, and so if people get basic nutrition, that’s a big thing. My mum started teaching in a school and there was only one primary English medium school, also where my brother and I went to,” shares the actor.

Kritika says that it was rather good to have a teacher at home as she would always be around to help her and her brother out with their studies.

“There was a lot of emphasis of education in my house. She would also take private tuitions after school and there was that environment all the time,” she adds.

However, there was something that she found a bit odd at school. “I would make sure that I never cross paths with her at school at all because she was my mother and was teaching in the same school,” the actor shares with a laugh.

Her mother is now the principal of the school and Kritika says that throughout her growing up years and even till now she has seen how much her mother is respected and remembered fondly by all her students as well as her ex students.

“In a small place like ours shiksha daan is the biggest daan. She works pro bono. She does not take money. The whole stricture of the school is such that it is affordable and the idea is to give access to education to people from different strata of the society. Even now her students, some of them are doing very well in their lives, have high regards for her. She has a special place in their hearts which while growing up I have always looked up to,” she concludes.