Teejay Sidhu on being called too skinny while being pregnant: ‘As long as you are healthy, there is no ideal weight’

Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu, who is expecting her third child, has said she has often being questioned about her skinny body but cannot help herself in this regard. Teejay penned a note about why she continues to be skinny even while being pregnant and shared a picture of her 5-month baby bump.

She wrote, “People tell me I’m too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I’m expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on has never been easy. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn’t eat anything! (There was no ‘pregnancy glow!’) Now I eat properly, I’ve put on weight, but still, it only shows on my tummy. I’d tell any expecting Mom, whether you’re the thin/heavy, embrace your maternity body. Don’t overthink what you ‘should’ look like. As long as you are healthy, there is no ‘ideal’ weight. Every pregnancy body is different - love yours, just as it is.”

Several of her followers came in her support and praised her look. Her husband Karanvir Bohra commented, “You are beautiful, just the way you are!” Shweta Tiwari reacted, “Ye dekho..! 9th grade ki student kahan se aayi bhaii!” Gauahar Khan also wrote, “Ure perfect.” Juhi Babbar Sonii assured her in the comments section, “U r looking lovely with that lil baby bump..and u r glowing with happiness my dear.”

A follower however, raised concern about her visible nerves. She wrote, “Ur nerves are too visible consult a doc. eat healthy food take care of urself love to Bella and Vienna.” Teejay replied to her, “I did speak to my doc...Nerves/blood flow get affected, especially as you progress in pregnancy. Looks weird, but it’s normal.” A follower also asked her not to bother explaining herself to others, to which Teejay replied, “It wasn’t to explain to others because of myself personally... I just felt there were others like me who needed to hear than being thin in pregnancy is okay.”

