Telugu TV actor Navya Swamy tests positive for Covid-19, stops shooting immediately

Telugu TV actor Navya Swamy, well known for her shows like Naa Peru Meenakshi and Aame Katha,immediately stopped shooting on getting her Covid-19 test results.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:22 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Telugu television actor Navya Swamy posted an Instagram video to inform her fans.

Telugu television actor Navya Swamy, who has worked in popular soaps such as Naa Peru Meenakshi and Aame Katha, has tested positive for Covid-19. Upon getting her test results, she immediately stopped shooting for her show.

After experiencing a mild headache for 3-4 days, Navya got herself tested following the advice from a doctor. While she has quarantined herself, the cast and crew of the show have also undergone tests and have reportedly quarantined themselves.

 

“Last night, I cried a lot while going home and even until early in the morning. I couldn’t sleep. My mom is still crying. My phone was busy; I was talking to a lot of people. My Whatsapp was flooded with messages about the symptoms, treatment, and much more. It was chaotic. I was even feeling guilty that I put my co-stars and crew in trouble too,” Navya was quoted in a report by Times of India.



Navya also took to Instagram to share a video about her testing positive for Covid-19. She revealed that she’s been eating healthy and taking care of herself to build immunity.

Meanwhile, another television actor Boddu Prabhakar was recently tested positive and is currently under treatment.

