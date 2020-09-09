Telugu TV actor Sravani Kondapalli dies by suicide

Sravani Kondapalli was well known for her TV serials such as Manasu Mamatha and Mounaragam.

Well-known Telugu TV actor Sravani Kondapalli died by suicide on Tuesday night. As per a report by The News Minute, she was found dead in her home in Hyderabad. However, her family alleges that the reason for her suicide is harassment.

The report added that Sravani took her life after alleged harassment from a man called Devaraj Reddy, whom she had met on Tik Tik and got well acquainted with. As per the police, Sravani’s body has been shifted to Osmania General hospital for post mortem.

Sravani’s brother Shiva told the media that Devaraj has been harassing her sister for money. He even threatened to leak some videos. “My sister told me that she is under pressure as he was blackmailing her. She said that she has a shooting to attend, but she soon took this extreme decision,” Shiva was quoted in the report.

A case of harassment has been filed by Sravani’s parents against Devaraj. An inspector told The News Minute: “A case has been registered against one man for alleged harassment and an investigation is underway.”

Sravani has been part of the industry for close to eight years. She has worked in Telugu daily soaps such as Manasu Mamatha and Mounaragam.

