Thank you, Santa: Celebrities thank the person who they relied on this year in their lives

With the year 2020 has been, each one of us has leaned on someone for comfort, help or even ranting out. Celebrities, too, reached out to people in need and talk about the one person who was there for them, as their Santa, this year.

Sharad Malhotra

My Santa, other than my family, who made my year special is my lady boss, Ms Ekta Kapoor. When the world was down and out, struggling with the pandemic, and in the midst of chaos, she gave me an opportunity to play one of the interesting characters in Nagin 5, that I could ever play onscreen. I will always be grateful and thankful for as it has been a huge morale booster.

Aishwarya Sakhuja

My Santa this year was my driver, Shailendraji, who became my assistant on set. I started shooting in June, when everyone was still indoors but we had to report daily on set, amidst the fear. I was overwhelmed throughout the lockdown and found it extremely daunting to go to work. He handled me with mittens and ensured everything I touched or sat on was sanitized, that I wore my mask in-between shots, that my food was served to me in the safest manner possible. This may seem like not much to a lot of people, but to have someone making sure of my safety so I could focus on my work was a blessing.

Anirudh Dave

Santa is not just about giving gifts, but also about cheering people when they are feeling low, sending a message or text which can be a moral support or motivate someone. Such gestures are more precious than any monetary or materialistic thing. One of my friends, Vicky Oswal, is my Santa this year. He surprises me every now and then, with some gift or gesture. Though, not from the industry, he encourages and motivates me and has become my strength.

Debina Bonnerjee

Our dear friend, Romanch Mehta, has been a strong support system and friend in need, for us this year, and in fact every year. He is a friend who is family and been with us through all the ups and downs. From travelling with us, to helping us out with the smallest to biggest of things, during our Covid scare that we went through, he has been there with us through it all. We can always count on him for everything in life, and he knows that we are always there for him too!

Sayantani Ghosh

Even during lockdown, while we were physically apart, my partner, Anugrah Tiwari, was in touch with me constantly and tried to cheer me up and motivate me always! While I was shooting for my TV show, due to Covid restrictions, I couldn’t have my house help, so, he would cook for me and help keep things organised during the shoot!!