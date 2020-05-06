Sections
Home / TV / The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch welcomes baby boy, names him Brooks

The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch welcomes baby boy, names him Brooks

Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette Rostenkowski in The Big Bang Theory, has welcomed her second child with husband Winston Rauch.

Updated: May 06, 2020 08:15 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Melissa Rauch and her husband Winston Rauch have become the proud parents of a baby boy.

The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch and her writer-husband Winston Rauch have welcomed a baby boy together. The actor, who played Bernadette Rostenkowski in the hit sitcom series, shared the news of their second child on Instagram on May 4.

Melissa, 39, thanked “the front line heroes” who helped bring her son Brooks into the world during the current coronavirus pandemic. “Words can’t describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement,” she described her “surreal” experience.

Also read: Anup Jalota denies marrying Jasleen Matharu, says she is like his ‘daughter’ and he ‘will do her kanyadaan’

“Given that, I wanted to share some thoughts with other expectant mothers or ‘Pandemamamas’ - as I like to call us - who are navigating these uncharted waters... So to those dealing with infertility or grieving a loss, please know you are in my heart and I’m sending you so much love,” she added.

 



Melissa and Winston, 41, also share three-year-old daughter, Sadie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
May 06, 2020 07:49 IST
Scientists tell PM Modi 30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development
May 06, 2020 08:26 IST
In 5 days, Covid-19 killed 526 people and affected 11,000 in India, shows data
May 06, 2020 07:55 IST
13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42
May 06, 2020 08:02 IST

latest news

Juventus players back training awaiting quarantined Ronaldo
May 06, 2020 08:54 IST
Record single-day 194 fatalities push India’s Covid-19 toll past 1,600
May 06, 2020 08:53 IST
Saudi Arabia orders arrest of its citizen for abusing non-Muslim Asian expat
May 06, 2020 08:54 IST
Bihar board resumes evaluation of matric answersheets from today, only 25% copies left
May 06, 2020 08:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.