The Boys season 2 teaser: Amazon's anti-heroes return for more mayhem. Watch

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the official teaser trailer for the second season of The Boys, due to premiere on September 4.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 18:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the official teaser trailer for the second season of The Boys, the first three episodes of which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 4, 2020. New episodes will be available each Friday following, culminating in a season finale on October 9.

The eight-episode second season finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.

 

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes centre stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalise on the nation’s paranoia.



The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer.

