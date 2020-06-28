The Boys season two to premiere on Amazon Prime in September with weekly episodes

Superhero satire The Boys will be returning to Amazon Prime Video in September with its second season. According to a press release issued by the streaming platform, the first three episodes of The Boys season two will come out on September 4.

New episodes will be available each Friday culminating the season finale on October 9. “We cannot wait to show you season two. It’s crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional. In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General** has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that. “We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do,” creator and executive producer Eric Kripke said in a statement.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by Kripke (Supernatural).

The season two of the eight-episode Amazon Original series will see The Boys - Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko/the Female (Karen Fukuhara)- on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

In hiding, they try to adapt to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe. The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Recurring cast includes Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver along with Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty are executive producing the show. Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson are also co-executive producers along with Michael Saltzman.

