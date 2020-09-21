“The Covid scare was the most difficult time of my life”

In mid-July, Aamna Sharif announced that one of her staff members had tested positive for Covid-19. Having been in contact with the member, the actor and her family took the test as well. They were thankful that they turned out negative. But the few days from testing to getting the results, were quite taxing on her, she says.

“It was one of the most difficult times of my life. Other than Parth (Samthaan, co-star of Kasauti Zindagi Kay) testing positive, my staff member who had been with me on the sets contracted the virus. He was staying with us and so it was scary for all of us. When he showed symptoms, we got him tested and later, got treatment for him as well. We were concerned for him and for us, too. Then we got tested, and thank God our results were negative. But, we were all very worried till the time our results came,” she says, adding, it is a situation that one has to live with but we also have to take the precautions.

She recalls the time when she started shooting for her Ekta Kapoor TV daily and shares it was “extremely tough” to decide to go to shoot. “It took me a lot of time to agree. After being at home for months, psyching ourselves that we are not supposed to touch things or meet people, then going to the sets, looking at people in PPEs, was tough. I know that we can’t stay at home always as we have to step out ultimately but with all precautions. It took me a while to accept and work in a Covid world. I was anxious, nervous, scared and stressed but I adapted and worked around it though it was not easy” she says.

Sharif, who shot for her TV show for over two months, would sanitize everything she touched including her makeup room, makeup products and everything in her room on the sets. “Staff members would be in PPE suits all day. At times, it felt like a dream one would wake up from. Staying alert all the time, while on shoot, exhausted me. When I would reach home, I would take a bath, take steam, have kadha, dinner and just crash,” she signs off.