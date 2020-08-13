Sections
The Crown casts Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip for final two seasons

Jonathan Pryce of The Two Popes and Game of Thrones has been cast as Prince Philip for the last two seasons of The Crown.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:49 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip.

Veteran actor Jonathan Pryce will be taking over the role of Prince Philip for the final two seasons of hit Netflix series The Crown. The Peter Morgan-created show will conclude with its season six which will see actor Imelda Staunton replacing Oscar winner Olivia Colman as UK monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal drama series had recently cast Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret for the final two seasons. Pryce, 73, will replace his fellow Game of Throne alum Tobias Menzies in the show, reported Variety.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II.

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret.

Menzies played the part in the show’s third season and will also be back along with Colman for the upcoming fourth season.

Pryce is best known for films such as Tomorrow Never Dies, Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Wife and The Two Popes. He also starred in HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones as High Sparrow.



The first two seasons of The Crown featured Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. The trio were replaced by Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter for the show’s third and fourth seasons.

The fourth season, which is expected to drop later this year, will also feature actor Gillian Anderson as former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

