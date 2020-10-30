Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / The Crown season 4 trailer: Diana and Margaret Thatcher challenge Queen Elizabeth II. Watch

The Crown season 4 trailer: Diana and Margaret Thatcher challenge Queen Elizabeth II. Watch

The trailer for season four of Netflix’s The Crown introduces Margaret Thatcher and Lady Diana Spencer, as the Queen navigates a changing political and cultural landscape.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 10:44 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Olivia Colman in a still from The Crown season 4 trailer.

The trailer of the fourth season of royal drama The Crown, focussing on the tensions between Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher, has been released by Netflix. The new season begins in the late-1970s and continues through the 1980s. Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, will be seen leading the country into the Falklands War.

"My goal is to change this country from being dependent to self-reliant, and I think in that I am succeeding," Thatcher said in the trailer.

 

"It could be said that they are two very similar women, born only months apart. They are very much defined by the Second World War, by a sense of frugality, hard work, commitment, Christianity and so much more. It was a commonly held piece of wisdom that the Queen and Thatcher didn't get on. I think there was probably a lot of respect," executive producer Peter Morgan said in a statement, according to Variety.



"But they also had many differences, it was really fun exploring their differences and their similarities. I also get a chance to explore them both as mothers. Writing Thatcher and the Queen as mothers was probably an angle that no one has explored before. It yielded one of my favourite episodes in the season," the statement further read.

The royal family is also seen concerned with the line of succession in this season and therefore need to find an 'appropriate' bride for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor). Although Charles is besotted with Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell), his romance with Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) becomes a 'much-needed fairytale' to unite the British people. The season will magnify Diana's propulsion from teenager to a public figure, and her desperation to feel a true part of the family.

Also read: The Crown season 3 review: Olivia Colman retains the majesty of Netflix’s most lavish show

The Crown is produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Robert Fox and Matthew Byam Shaw, while Michael Casey serves as producer, as per Variety.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress must apologise: Javadekar after Pak minister’s Pulwama comments
Oct 30, 2020 11:46 IST
Bihar Poll Updates: Nitish Kumar promises solar street lights if elected to power
Oct 30, 2020 11:47 IST
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
Oct 30, 2020 09:22 IST
JP Nadda condoles BJP workers’ killings in J-K’s Kulgam
Oct 30, 2020 11:03 IST

latest news

Jose Mourinho unimpressed by fringe players in Antwerp defeat
Oct 30, 2020 11:44 IST
Study shows Covid-19 risk to firefighters, emergency medical workers
Oct 30, 2020 11:45 IST
DU power tussle: Fact-finding committee constituted to probe lapses
Oct 30, 2020 11:42 IST
Congress must apologise: Javadekar after Pak minister’s Pulwama comments
Oct 30, 2020 11:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.