The Crown season 4 trailer: Diana and Margaret Thatcher challenge Queen Elizabeth II. Watch

The trailer of the fourth season of royal drama The Crown, focussing on the tensions between Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher, has been released by Netflix. The new season begins in the late-1970s and continues through the 1980s. Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, will be seen leading the country into the Falklands War.

"My goal is to change this country from being dependent to self-reliant, and I think in that I am succeeding," Thatcher said in the trailer.

"It could be said that they are two very similar women, born only months apart. They are very much defined by the Second World War, by a sense of frugality, hard work, commitment, Christianity and so much more. It was a commonly held piece of wisdom that the Queen and Thatcher didn't get on. I think there was probably a lot of respect," executive producer Peter Morgan said in a statement, according to Variety.

"But they also had many differences, it was really fun exploring their differences and their similarities. I also get a chance to explore them both as mothers. Writing Thatcher and the Queen as mothers was probably an angle that no one has explored before. It yielded one of my favourite episodes in the season," the statement further read.

The royal family is also seen concerned with the line of succession in this season and therefore need to find an 'appropriate' bride for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor). Although Charles is besotted with Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell), his romance with Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) becomes a 'much-needed fairytale' to unite the British people. The season will magnify Diana's propulsion from teenager to a public figure, and her desperation to feel a true part of the family.

The Crown is produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Robert Fox and Matthew Byam Shaw, while Michael Casey serves as producer, as per Variety.

