The Family Man season 2 arriving on February 12, Raj and DK share teaser. Watch

The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s hit show The Family Man has been allotted a release date. Starring Manoj Bajpayee as a spy, the action comedy series will be out on February 12.

Sharing a short new teaser, makers Raj&DK posted on Twitter, “This time, no one is safe. #WhoisRaji Chehre ke peeche chehra, raaz hai ismein gehra #TheFamilyManOnPrime on 12th Feb (There is face behind every face and they all hold secrets).” The teaser is scored with the show’s opening theme and shows Manoj with a shocked expression.

Fans are already excited to watch the adventure continue. “Can’t wait for the teaser and trailer!! Jaldi jaldi lao,” wrote one fan on Raj&DK’s tweet. A fan of Samantha Akkinenni expressed their eagerness to watch her in the new season. “Can’t wait Star-struck Raji is non other than our @Samanthaprabhu2.”

The first season also starred Priyamani and Gul Panag. It featured Manoj as a middle class Indian man who is also one of the country’s most successful spies. The action packed show followed his life as he struggled to keep his family and work life in balance.

Talking about pairing Manoj Bajpayee with Tamil star Priyamani, Raj&DK had earlier told IANS, “When we were writing the story, we wanted to show a cross-cultural marriage so that in the story, quite organically, we could show both sides of Indian culture. While casting, we looked for actors who suited the roles.”

“There’s pressure from fans across the globe [to take the story ahead]. There has been an audience for such content, and the success of so many web shows in India allows us to narrate the story like it needed to be told,” they had added.

