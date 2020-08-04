The Kapil Sharma Show invites family members of cast for new episode, Parmeet Sethi and Kashmera Shah join in

Sections
After Sonu Sood, The Kapil Sharma Show will host the family members of the cast. Archana Puran Singh’s husband Parmeet Sethi and Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah will be seen on the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show, which returned on air last weekend with Sonu Sood as its first guest, is thinking innovately regarding its guests for the upcoming episodes. The comedy show was showing repeat telecasts of older episodes during the coronavirus-related lockdown.

The show’s permanent guest Archana Puran Singh will be joined by husband Parmeet Sethi on August 8 episode. Cast members Krusna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah and Kiku Sharda’s wife Priyanka Sharda will also be be a part of the show for a “no holds barred conversation”. The family members are likely to share stories about how they met and their journey as a couple on the family special episode that is set to air on August 8, Saturday.

About getting back to work after more than three months, Kapil had recently said in an interview, “(Wife) Ginni was the one to push me to resume shoot. Usi ne toh bheja ki kaam dhandha karo sar kha gaye mera 4 mahine se (She was the one to send me to work, joking that I annoyed her in the last four months). Honestly, I was confused if I should resume work but she is the one who pushed me towards it. I agreed reluctantly knowing she is trusting me. Aur aaj nahi toh kal karna hi hai... aur agar kal bhi aise hi karna hai toh aaj kyun nahi (We had to start working someday and we may still have to take all precautions so why not begin right away?).”

 



Kapil shared pictures from the sets recently on social media. “Nothing Upside-down face just Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes kisi ne aise hi click kar di aur maine waise e post kar di Winking face with tongueFolded hands #bts #tkss #thekapilsharmashow.”

