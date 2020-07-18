The Kapil Sharma Show resumes shoot after 125 days, comedian shares video of Bharti Singh, Sumona being sanitised. Watch

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and his team at The Kapil Sharma Show have commenced shooting after 125 days. The comedian shared a video of colleagues Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti being sanitised on Saturday.

Kapil shared video clips as Instagram stories. First to enter was Sumona, who moved across a sanitising zone, where a jet sprayed the sanitiser on her. Next to enter was Bharti Singh, who also did a short dance while getting sanitised. Later, she applied hand sanitiser at a counter, where her temperature and oxygen content in body were checked. She mentioned her oxygen count is 94. She also joked about how fit she is and that being fat is inconsequential.

Through much of the lockdown period, Kapil has been staying home and hasn’t been very active on social media. However, there have been times where he has been proactive. Like the time when a fan questioned his silence in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The Twitter user asked Kapil, “Gyaanchand. Sushant Singh Rajput ke liye bhi tweet karo ya p***waada phat gaya... (Why haven’t you tweeted about Sushant Singh Rajput? Are you scared?).” Kapil replied, “Ab apki bhaasha me! :- g**ichand.Mera p***waada to theek hai, aap kripya apna p***waade jaisa munh tabhi khole’n jab apke paas uchit kaaran ho (I’m not scared. Kindly open your mouth only when you have something worth saying).”

At another time, he had replied to a fan who had shared a picture of the latter’s grandmother wanting to watch only Kapil Sharma’s show on her return from hospital. He had also wished her speedy recovery.

Replying to the fan, Kapil had written: “Pls give my regards to ur daadi ji. May god bless her with good health n happiness #gratitude.” The Twitter user had earlier tweeted to Kapil and written: “My 82YO grandmother just got back from the hospital and all she asked to watch was @KapilSharmaK9 ‘s show. These are the kind of blessings you can’t buy with money. Thank You sir.” The user had also shared a picture which showed an elderly lady lying on the bed and watching The Kapil Sharma Show on a laptop.

