Home / TV / 'The Real RK': Gautami Kapoor makes husband Ram Kapoor's birthday special with a gift hamper, and a special picture frame

Ram Kapoor turned 46 on Tuesday and received some thoughtful gifts from wife Gautami Kapoor. She shared pictures of a gift hamper and a wooden picture frame with the words ‘The Real RK’ carved on it.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 10:22 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami Kapoor made sure she made his 46th birthday special.

Ram Kapoor celebrated his 46th birthday on Tuesday and was showered with gifts by wife Gautami Kapoor. The actor received a special picture frame and a gift hamper on the occasion. Sharing a few pictures of the gifts on her Instagram, Gautami wrote, “Happy birthday to the most loving person on planet earth !!! May you always be this happy !!! Love you soooo much !!!”

The first picture shows the items kept on a table with a gift hamper drawing attention. Several tiny placards are popping out of it, which seem to be about Ram’s popular one liners and favourite things. While one of them read, “Main biwi ka ghulam hai,” another read, “My bikes are my submarines.”

 

The second picture gives a better look at the wooden picture frame, which is a collage of Ram’s pictures from his various bike trips and adventures with his friends. The third picture shows Gautami holding the frame, and pointing towards the words carved on it ‘The real RK’.



Ram recently saw the release of his web show Abhay 2 on ZEE5. He played the lead antagonist - a merciless kidnapper on the show. It stars Kunal Kemmu as the lead protagonist. He also plays a pivotal role in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy on BBC One.

Also read: Shilpa Shinde on working with Sunil Grover: ‘He is very insecure, he feels only he can do comedy and is the comedy king’

Besides the OTT platform, Ram has a strong presence on the small screen and also makes frequent appearances in films as well. He was last seen in Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad, in the role of Pavail Gulati’s lawyer. He will now be see in Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull and another film, Bahut Hua Sammaan.

Ram is known for his roles in hit TV shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. He has now undergone an image makeover after a body transformation.

