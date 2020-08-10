There is a dark side in every industry, not just entertainment: Tinaa Dattaaa

“People in corporate and government jobs, too, face the dark side of their industries but it’s just that celebrities are talked more about as people are interested in their lives,” says actor Tinaa Dattaaa, who has had a long career in the entertainment industry. “There is a dark side in every industry, not just entertainment. There are two sides to every coin and every situation. There are suicides and deaths in other sectors but it doesn’t get much attention and a celeb’s death will always get focus,” she states.

Dattaaa admits that people are very interested in the lives of celebrities and want to know every little detail. She says, “The private life of a celeb isn’t always or fully private, but this is the life we chose ourselves, so we can’t be whining about the attention. At times, we struggle to keep stuff about our lives private. I always try to keep my personal life to myself. I don’t interact so much or step out so much as I don’t want attention to my life other than my work. When I date, I don’t want cameras to follow me, what if it doesn’t work out? I don’t want it to become a conversation. I would never want my private life to be for public consumption. What I do on screen is out there for people and not what I do privately.”

Currently shooting for a web series, the Uttaran actor is excited about it as the role is “interesting” and “unlike a daily soap”. She adds, “One can take on different web shows in a year as the shoots wrap up in a month or two and as an actor, one get the chance to experiment with roles. OTT are really exciting.”

Dattaaa enjoyed her time in Goa where she was stationed during the lockdown as “one wasn’t cooped up in an apartment”. “I hardly realised when the lockdown started and when the unlock happened. It was fun to be in Goa and work on my health and myself. My friends in Mumbai would complain about being stuck in their flats. It got claustrophobic for some. I had to return to Mumbai last month as the shoot of my web series was scheduled. I am happy to be back on the sets working,” she says.