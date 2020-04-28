This Ramzan will be a low key affair, says Adaa Khan

“The month of Ramzan is going to be more spiritual and introspective this time around, considering the events we all have been facing over the past many weeks,” says Adaa Khan. The actor believes that this month will be a much needed respite and help one value the spirit of life by introspecting about everything that 2020 has brought about.

Talking about her plans of celebrating Ramzan in a quieter way, she shares, “This Ramzan will be a low key affair where my family and I intend to be more sincere in our worship and prayers for our self and for the entire world because we have to all get out of this health crisis.”

Khan believes that this is the time to care for everyone around us. “I would feel really guilty if I ignore the plight of the less fortunate ones in this crisis and indulge in a feast in the name of Iftaar. Hence, we would like to keep our Iftaar light and simple this time,” she says.

But the Naagin actor says that she has a lot to be grateful about. She says, “All I can say is that I am really thankful to the Lord for putting food in my plate and blessing me and my family with good health. We have all been made to realise the importance of health and the significance of a family.”

So what is she going to miss the most this Ramzan? “Going to visit my family and friends and inviting them home for Iftaar is something that I am going to miss the most this year, besides the fortnightly rounds to Mohammad Ali Road for the late night binge session with my loved ones,” she signs off.