Sections
Home / TV / This Ramzan will be a low key affair, says Adaa Khan

This Ramzan will be a low key affair, says Adaa Khan

The actor believes that this month will be a much needed respite and help one value the spirit of life by introspecting about everything that 2020 has brought about

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:23 IST

By Titas Chowdhury,

Adaa Khan

“The month of Ramzan is going to be more spiritual and introspective this time around, considering the events we all have been facing over the past many weeks,” says Adaa Khan. The actor believes that this month will be a much needed respite and help one value the spirit of life by introspecting about everything that 2020 has brought about.

Talking about her plans of celebrating Ramzan in a quieter way, she shares, “This Ramzan will be a low key affair where my family and I intend to be more sincere in our worship and prayers for our self and for the entire world because we have to all get out of this health crisis.”

Khan believes that this is the time to care for everyone around us. “I would feel really guilty if I ignore the plight of the less fortunate ones in this crisis and indulge in a feast in the name of Iftaar. Hence, we would like to keep our Iftaar light and simple this time,” she says.

But the Naagin actor says that she has a lot to be grateful about. She says, “All I can say is that I am really thankful to the Lord for putting food in my plate and blessing me and my family with good health. We have all been made to realise the importance of health and the significance of a family.”



So what is she going to miss the most this Ramzan? “Going to visit my family and friends and inviting them home for Iftaar is something that I am going to miss the most this year, besides the fortnightly rounds to Mohammad Ali Road for the late night binge session with my loved ones,” she signs off.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
Irrfan Khan dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 11:51 IST
Those without permission shouldn’t practice it: Delhi health minister on plasma therapy for Covid-19
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.