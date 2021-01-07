Tinaa Dattaa: At most auditions, the first thing you get to hear is ‘No TV actors, your face is overexposed’

Whether it’s content or medium, everything in showbiz is going through a transition across the world. The Covid-19 crisis has changed the way we view entertainment, with theatres being closed for the majority of 2020 and OTT platforms gaining popularity like never before.

However, some things haven’t changed even today, and one of them is the discrimination between film and TV actors. And this has carried forward on to the web space as well. Tinaa Dattaa claims, “The web is giving opportunity to TV actors. But even there, on the big streaming platforms, very less TV actors are part of them.”

The 34-year-old agrees that there’s discrimination in general that TV actors have to face when compared to film actors.

“When you go for an audition, the first thing that you get to hear is ‘You are a TV actor, your face is overexposed, no TV actors.’ TV actors are the most hard working people because we slog ourselves for more than 17-18 hours, yet don’t get tired. We remember lines like nobody else. We learn two-three pages long dialogues at one go, and finish the scenes too because we don’t have much time on television,” says Dattaa.

The Uttaran actor goes on to claim that fashion designers openly show apprehension in providing their creations to TV actors, something which many other actors have also openly spoken about.

“They think that ‘Even if an actor has millions of followers, no, we don’t wish to collaborate with TV actors.’ Just like Bollywood actors, we, too, can pull off those outfits gracefully,” she says.

Dattaa ardently hopes that in 2021 people become more open-minded towards TV actors and do not pay heed to such things.

“Just because you are a TV actor doesn’t mean you are overexposed and cannot pull off a certain character. We get our scenes on the same day, have the potential to do them, and it’s not like we are not good actors. My show Uttaran is famous worldwide, and still talked about. If people like your performance, only then they will like your show,” she concludes.