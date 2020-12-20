Sections
Tinaa Dattaa: People think being a celebrity is glamorous, but it isn't always rosy

Actor Tinaa Dattaa says there have been ups and downs in her life too but she has been lucky and believes in putting her best effort.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 14:51 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Tinaa Dattaa rose to fame with her show Uttaran.

Actor Tinaa Dattaa started at the age of five in showbiz, did television and films, and came back to TV as an adult to establish herself. And having spent a large part of her life acting, she says it’s all been like a rollercoaster ride, with many downs too, as opposed to the popular notion that celebrities have it easy.

“People see it as glamorous everywhere, but the journey isn’t this rosy always. There have been ups and downs in my life too, but I have been lucky and believe in hard work. I have been loyal towards my work, and that has also benefited me in the long run. It reflects in your hard work,” says the 33-year-old, who shot to household popularity with the show Uttaran.

 

She goes on to add that she also learnt a lot of lessons. Ask her to elaborate and she says, “I learnt about relationships, how to be more professional, and learn how to maintain your equation with people. Also, how to be disciplined and punctual. I wasn’t much of that before.”



Actor Amitabh Bachchan played a big role — indirectly — in helping her correcting herself. “I realised when I got to know about Bachchan sahab, though I have never had the privilege of working with him. For a shift at 7 am, he will be there at 6.30 am. I look up to this, and now, if I have a call time of 2 pm, I park myself on the set at 1.30 pm as well. But once my shift time ends, I pack up and leave, and don’t let people take me for granted too,” adds Dattaa.

The reason she does this because television timings, she admits, are very hectic and irregular. “They are absolutely that. At the end of the day, you have to maintain your health, and sleep and do your workouts on time. Everything shows on screen,” she says.

What is keeping her busy right now is a web show, and she has been shooting full time after the Covid-19 ban on shoots was lifted earlier this year. “It is very different now. We have to be mindful of everything, and sanitise stuff. And I don’t think the crew number is also less, it’s back to normal. Yes, when we were shooting in Goa in June, the crew was limited. But it’s not difficult to shoot right now keeping in mind everything about social distancing,” says Dattaa.

