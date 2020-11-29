iEmmy represents recognition for Indian content in a global marketplace: Richie Mehta

Richie Mehta has been smiling ever since he heard that his directorial, Delhi Crime won an International Emmy for the Best Drama Series. “It has been amazing and also shocking when it was announced. Since then, every congratulations have been pouring in from all sides and every waking hour has been spent speaking to family, friends and well-wishers. It has been such a special way to end an experience of this story. In 2020 when there are so many other things on one’s mind, this was pleasant,” says Mehta.

The show has got recognition and acclaim at many other international platforms but iEmmy is special. “An award like this means Indian talent and Indian initiative and the messaging we want to discuss within the country and internationally is being received. An iEmmy, to me, represents that we are in the global market and that Indian content has a big seat at the table,” he explains.

While the viewers loved the performances, story, direction and writing of the show, Mehta admits that what helped the most was the four years of research that he put in. He shares, “Sometimes, you are lucky to work in a project that seemed to come together at every stage. It helped to have the four years of prep and writing in solitude. As a result, when the show launched on March 2019, it had six years of work put into it, more than any other series at that time. There is a lot of gestation on the story and the reasons why the show should exist. I put in a lot of scrutiny on why I should do it the show.” The Netflix show was about the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, which starred Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang among others, focused on the way Delhi cops solved the crime and caught the culprits.

The show’s win has been warmly welcomed by most but there have been reactions on social media with some people feeling that the awards celebrated a show that was about a terrible crime. Mehta doesn’t agree. He says, “Delhi Crime is not a show about a terrible crime but how the people fought and solved the crime. Had the show been about the crime, I would have shown it, which to me is un-showable. The cops who solved the crime need to be celebrated, especially the women officers, who have so much strength.”

