Top 5 entertainment news: The Crown season 4 trailer drops online, Kangana Ranaut targets ‘Bullywood’ producers

Kangana Ranaut shares video on mistreatment of film workers on sets

Kangana Ranaut has called Bollywood producers who filed a suit against media channels ‘hyenas’. The actor says they have attacked the media for their own right but pay no heed to the needs of the hundreds of workers who are on film sets every day.

Read full story here.

The Crown 4 trailer: Fans get ‘horror-thriller vibes’ from a darker, more tragic season. Watch

Netflix has released another brilliant new trailer for their hit series, The Crown. The new season will introduce the beloved, late Princess Diana and former PM Margaret Thatcher as two new characters that will change England and Queen Elizabeth II like few others have.

The trailer gives first good look at Emma Corrin as Diana, a kindergarten teacher who gets married to Prince Charles after his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles falls apart. The entire length of the trailer has a voice-over by someone who sounds like a priest, officiating Diana and Charles’ wedding.

Read full story here.

Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to withdrawn Tanishq ad, reacts to its removal: ‘Don’t we all promote brotherhood?’

Actor Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to a controversial Tanishq advertisement, has said that she is saddened by the company’s decision to pull it down after online backlash. The 45-second ad featured a Muslim family celebrating a traditional South Indian baby shower ceremony for their pregnant daughter-in-law.

Read full story here.

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s wife Rasika Aghashe shares her baby shower pic after Tanishq row: ‘Learn about Special Marriage Act’

Actor-director Rasika Agashe has shared picture from her baby shower amid the Tanishq ad row. Rasika is married to actor Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub.

In the photo shared by Rasika, she is seen sitting next to Zeeshan while her family does her ‘god bharai’. “Meri godbharai.. socha share kar dun (thought I should share it),” Rasika wrote, adding that everyone should learn about the Special Marriage Act before making false and hateful statements.

Read full story here.

Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz shows off the view from his plush sea-facing home

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz has shared a video of his new flat that he purchased as his Instagram Story. And beaming in pride was his father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary.

Asim’s dad had taken to Twitter to express his happiness at his son’s success. He had written: “A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve.”

Read full story here.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter