Sections
Home / TV / Toral Rasputra: I might have to take a break for another year because of this crisis

Toral Rasputra: I might have to take a break for another year because of this crisis

Uncertain about when things will resume and how it’s going to be like post the pandemic, the actor says everyone has to wait for things to get normal

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:35 IST

By Sangeeta Yadav, Hindustan Time

Actor Toral Rasputra says she does not know when she’ll get to work on her next project.

Actor Toral Rasputra was in talks for a new TV show before the lockdown and was very hopeful about it but due to Covid-19 , everything has come to a standstill.

Uncertain about when things will resume and how it’s going to be like post the pandemic, Rasputra says, “We’ll all have to wait for things to get normal, stay positive and continue to work on ourselves. I don’t know if the project is going to be the same or the makers and the channel might change their strategy. I’ll have to wait and watch.” 

After the lockdown gets over, the challenges are going to double up for those who have lost their jobs including the daily wage earners. However, Rasputra, 32, says it won’t be much of an issue for actors, who were already shooting their TV shows before the lockdown. “They know that they still have work to go back to. But for actors like me, who don’t have any show in hand right now, we don’t know when we’ll get to work on our next project. The year 2020 is going to go like this only and I guess most of us will skip one year from our career,” she explains.

Even with the ambiguity, the actor has no qualms about having a break in her career. 



“I might have to take a break for another year but I’m okay about it as I’m used to the fact that not all actors on TV will have work all the time. There have been times when I’ve taken breaks purposely because the work wasn’t that good, and sometimes I didn’t have any work coming my way. This happens to all the actors and we all are used to this,” Rasputra says.

The actor hopes to get back to work soon but is conscious to not take up anything in a hurry or just for money. “I want to take up something sensible because these days, to get a good TV show and a character is very difficult. I’m okay to wait till the time I get my kind of project,” she says

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Tral
Jun 02, 2020 18:14 IST
HC tells Uttarakhand to provide funds village heads to manage quarantine centres
Jun 02, 2020 18:14 IST
Covid-19 latest: Rajasthan faring best among 10 worst affected states, cites central data
Jun 02, 2020 18:13 IST
Covid-19: Indians, non-whites more at risk of death in England
Jun 02, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.