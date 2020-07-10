Sections
Home / TV / Trailer of Kannada legal drama Law released, to premiere on July 17 on Amazon Prime

Trailer of Kannada legal drama Law released, to premiere on July 17 on Amazon Prime

Kannada film Law, produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and M Govinda and directed by Raghu Samarth, will see Ragini Prajwal make her film debut.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 13:46 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Law stars Ragini Prajwal in the lead role.

The trailer of Amazon Prime’s first Kannada direct-to-service film, Law, was unveiled on Friday. The trailer hints at a criminal suspense drama that follows the life of Nandhini, a law student who demands justice for a gruesome crime.

 

Law is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda and directed by Raghu Samarth. The film is led by Ragini Prajwal who makes her debut as a lead actor and Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani among others.

Talking about being part of the project, Ragini Prajwal said in a statement: “The film is close to my heart, because not only does it mark my debut, but the movie also sheds light on an important message that often gets sidelined.”



“Nandhini is a strong and determined woman who overcomes a difficult situation through sheer determination and perseverance. Law is sure to set a new bar in this genre and I am hoping it will be appreciated by critics and audiences alike. I have had the privilege of working with a dream team on Law and I am thrilled our film will be accessible to audiences not only from India but across 200 countries and territories, making the release even more impactful.”

Also read: Pooja Bhatt shares video of Kangana Ranaut thanking Mahesh Bhatt at award ceremony: ‘Guess videos lie too’

Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said: “With Law we not only want to entertain our audience, but also bring to light an issue of great importance. We look forward to customers across 200 countries and territories being able to enjoy the movie from the safety of their own homes.”

Law becomes the fifth direct-to-service movie to premiere on Amazon Prime Video after the successful release of Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil), Gulabo Sitabo (Hindi), Penguin (Tamil) and Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
Jul 10, 2020 14:07 IST
Tropical storm warning issued for New York as Fay looms
Jul 10, 2020 14:06 IST
Swiss govt issues notices for sharing of bank details of Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, wife
Jul 10, 2020 14:05 IST
Tom Holland shares video of his Covid-19 test for everybody’s amusement
Jul 10, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.