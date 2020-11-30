Troll calls Karan Johar ‘the favourite wife’ in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, filmmaker says ‘made me laugh’

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to reply to a person who called him ‘the favourite wife’ in Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show, which debuted on Friday, follows celeb wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan. Karan, who has produced it under the aegis of Dharmatic, has also appeared in the show and has a gossip session with the four women.

“I think we can all agree that the favorite wife in #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is Karan Johar. #NetflixIndia,” wrote the person. Sharing the tweet, Karan wrote, “Ok this really made me laugh! A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc!” tweeted Karan Johar.

Karan has been low key on social media for a while now. Ahead of in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’s release on the OTT platform, Karan Johar had shared his excitement. Sharing the frame with Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni’s wife Neelam Kothari, he wrote, “A friendship spanning over two decades....we have loved and lived through frivolous fights, emotional breakdowns, party times, morale lows and also so much happiness”.

“The fact that the four of them are on a @netflix_in show makes me so excited and exhilarated for them! Love us! Troll us! But we know you won’t ignore us! Here we are #fabulouslives of these gals,” he added.

The Hindustan Times’ review of the show said, “There were moments of their own that stood out as sweet and sometimes, even emotional. Neelam revisits her younger days, teaching the girls how to do the Bollywood dance. Maheep talks about the sadness she feels being the ‘less successful family’ of the three Kapoor brothers, while Chunky says he would not go to Ananya’s award ceremonies because he feels jinxed, never having won an award himself. Then there’s Samir, who feels pathetically left out among his wife’s friends. Not just cringe, there was a lot that the Fabulous Lives was on the right track to explore. However, maybe the charm of Shah Rukh and his open arms was too good to resist.”