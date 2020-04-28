Troll criticises Kavita Kaushik’s acting, she calls herself his ‘baap’ in savage reply

Haters gonna hate, and television actor Kavita Kaushik couldn’t care less! She gave it back to a Twitter user who trolled her for her acting and said that she is not bothered by his criticism as she has won more than 60 awards for her performances.

“Sunn! 60 se bhi zyaada awards rakkhe hai ghar mei phichley 18 saalon ke, itni taareef suni hai na career mei apni ki tere jaiso ki baat ka ghanta farak nahi padta, ulta hasi hi aati hai! Chal kisi aur ke confidence ko shake kar yahaan baap hai tera in a sexy woman’s body (Listen! I have won more than 60 awards in the last 18 years. I have heard so much praise in my career that I don’t care about what people like you say. In fact, I find it funny. Go and shake someone else’s confidence. I’m a boss, that too, in a sexy woman’s body)!” she hit back at him.

Meanwhile, Kavita has been sharing glimpses of her everyday activities from quarantine, from cleaning the house to keeping herself fit with yoga. Recently, she was at the receiving end of trolling when she said that it took a pandemic for people to watch mythological shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat, otherwise they were happy watching reality shows like Bigg Boss and Roadies.

Kavita hit back at those criticising her tweet, and pointed out that while Doordarshan began Ramayan and Mahabharat reruns during the coronavirus pandemic, the shows have always been available on YouTube.

Last month, Kavita offered tips to fight the coronavirus pandemic. She urged people to divide the household chores with family members, share food and ration with the needy, remain indoors and sanitise.

Kavita shot to fame as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the sitcom, FIR. She has also participated on dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

