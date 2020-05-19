Sections
Home / TV / Troll shames Divya Agarwal for posting about ‘private’ things like periods, gets schooled in return

Troll shames Divya Agarwal for posting about ‘private’ things like periods, gets schooled in return

Reality television star Divya Agarwal gave it back to a troll who shamed her for posting about her period and asked her to ‘have some manners’.

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Divya Agarwal was period-shamed on Instagram.

Divya Agarwal, who is currently in quarantine with her boyfriend Varun Sood, got shamed by a troll after she posted that she was on her period. She took to her Instagram stories to share a video of him lying down, as she ran her fingers through his hair. “When I’m in periods, he doesn’t know what to do,” she wrote.

The video earned the wrath of an Instagram user, who slammed Divya in a private message and advised her to ‘have some manners’. He wrote, “Bloody sh*t uh r..ab period bhi announce karogi kya...din me kitna ped lagati h wo bhi bata do fir (Are you going to announce your period too? Now all that is left is for you to talk about how many sanitary pads you change in a day).. have some manners yaar..apni private cheez q disclose krre ho (Why are you disclosing your private things?).”

Unfazed by the hate, Divya schooled the Instagram user. “Din me 10-12 pads* ho jate hai (Around 10-12 pads* in a day) — ask me as no one taught you right!” she replied. In another of her Instagram stories, she wrote “I’m on periods. Moody, yes, but I really wish to educate people. Shut up n pamper the girls around you dealing with it every month!”

Also read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas argue about his show The Voice: ‘She loves it so much, she gets mad if I say anything’



Divya participated in the reality show Splitsvilla 10, and finished second on the show, along with Priyank Sharma. She then went on to win the first season of the reality show Ace of Space, where she met and fell in love with Varun.



Currently, Divya and Varun are gearing up to host a television show titled Ace The Quarantine, which will see them giving tasks to contestants. The couple has already shot a few episodes of the show from their home.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra divided into red and non-red zones
May 19, 2020 17:26 IST
Delhi Traffic police issues over 1lakh notices for lockdown violations
May 19, 2020 17:24 IST
12,000 fined in Rajasthan for violating lockdown norms, risking contagion
May 19, 2020 17:23 IST
Abhay Kaushik of The Brand Story (TBS) Media is helping brands tell their story to customers
May 19, 2020 17:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.