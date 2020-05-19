Sections
Home / TV / Trolls don’t bother Kavita Kaushik: They are created to shake your confidence, she says

Trolls don’t bother Kavita Kaushik: They are created to shake your confidence, she says

The actor was recently trolled for taking a dig at politicians for posting selfies and watching Ramayan while sitting at home amid the lockdown, instead of helping those in need

Updated: May 19, 2020 16:33 IST

By Sangeeta Yadav, Hindustan Times

Actor Kavita Kaushik says it’s important to raise voice against cyber bullies

Actor Kavita Kaushik recently took a dig at politicians for posting selfies while sitting at home amid the lockdown and watching Ramayan, instead of helping those in need, especially the migrants who’re stranded on the roads or walking miles to reach their villages. In no time, the actor was mercilessly trolled.

But, Kaushik refuses to retract her words. “When I saw volunteers supporting the migrants with food and water on the road, I thought this is our politicians’ work to ensure their safety and well-being. I care for people, so I raised my voice urging the politicians to do their duties and not deviate from the responsibilities. But in return, I faced so much of sh*t on myself,” the actor tells us.

Kaushik, 39, who was also attacked by a troll who said the actor’s ‘bad acting skills ruined his taste’, opines that such people target one’s self confidence and insecurities.

“Even if they say crap or a lie, it hurts. But it’s important to raise voice against cyber bullies and character assassination,” she asserts. 



Meanwhile, the shocking Bois Locker Room incident has once again highlighted the debate around gender insensitivity. Kaushik points out that while many young girls are being harassed on social media, she’s glad that things are slowly changing with girls speaking up about such incidents.

“Trolls think that if the girl isn’t getting scared, her family will. That’s how they target and create fear. What is the use of me wearing a uniform on-screen and playing a dabangg cop (in TV show FIR), if I can’t even speak up for the girls of our country?” she asks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How start-ups are beginning from homes in UP
May 19, 2020 17:38 IST
Uttarakhand: Woman who was quarantined on her return from Lucknow commits suicide
May 19, 2020 17:33 IST
China’s Wuhan conducts 467,847 Covid-19 tests, says health authority
May 19, 2020 17:32 IST
Indian nurses start work to combat Covid-19 in UAE
May 19, 2020 17:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.