TV actor Arjun Bijlani celebrates 7th wedding anniversary, colleagues Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Karan Tacker wish couple

TV actor Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram to share videos as his wife Neha Swami and he completed seven years of married life. Many of his industry friends congratulated him on the occasion.

Sharing a video, Arjun wrote: “7 years . @nehaswami.” The video was a compilation of various snapshots from their life together in these seven years. Many of them featured the couple sharing warm moments together while many others were with their son. Many of Arjun’s TV industry friends like Hina Khan, Karan Tacker and Mouni Roy also wished them.

Reacting to the video, Hina wrote: “Awwww congratulations guys” followed by a number of red heart emojis. Mouni wrote: “Happy anniversary” while Karan said: “Happy anniversary guys !” Actor Aamir Ali too wished them and wrote: “Happy anniversary.” Actor Aamna Sharif dropped a red heart emoji while Pooja Batra wrote: “Happy Anniversary y’all.”

Arjun also shared several video clips from their times together; it appears some were from their vacation abroad while few others from about their son - from the time he was born to now.

Arjun, who has been in self isolation with his family, had been delighted at the positive response that his web series State Of Siege: 26/11 amid the coronavirus outbreak in India.

“It’s ironic how this has worked out so beautifully because first, we faced hurdles on the release date and when we actually released, coronavirus in India had only just broken out,” Arjun had said.

“It’s been a surreal experience from then to now and I’d like to congratulate the entire team - the cast, crew and Abhimanyu Singh, Roopali Kadyan and our director Matthew who have put a great piece together. This story had to be told and we’re glad audiences are streaming in and positively receiving it, without them it wouldn’t have been possible,” he added.

Arjun along with Arjan Bajwa and Vivek Dahiya are seen as NSG Commandos in State of Siege: 26/11. The series is based on Sandeep Unnithan’s book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11. The show tells untold stories and the different events that took place during the attacks of 26/11. The Contiloe Pictures’ show recently became the Most Watched Original Content (New) on Zee5.

